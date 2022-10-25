Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FormFactor (FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2022 – FormFactor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2022 – FormFactor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – FormFactor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – FormFactor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – FormFactor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – FormFactor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 3,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,517. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

