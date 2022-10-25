Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.15. Weibo shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4,211 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.51.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.