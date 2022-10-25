Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.15. Weibo shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4,211 shares traded.
WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
