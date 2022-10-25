Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target to $9.50

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 108.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

