Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target to $13.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 256,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,759. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $298,843.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

