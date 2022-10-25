Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target to $13.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 256,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,759. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity at Trinity Capital
In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $298,843.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
