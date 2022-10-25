Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Citigroup

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

