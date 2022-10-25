Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,806,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,967 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $677,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 92,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,189. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

