Wilmington plc (WIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WIL stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Wilmington has a 52-week low of GBX 199 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.

In other news, insider Mark Milner sold 36,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £97,766.45 ($118,132.49).

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

