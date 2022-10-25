Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 520,516 A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

