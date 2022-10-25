Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of International Media Acquisition worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 950,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

