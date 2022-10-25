Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mount Rainier Acquisition were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNER opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

