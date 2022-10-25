Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of Avalon Acquisition worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.