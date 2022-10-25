ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $322,946.22 and $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00270173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00089789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

