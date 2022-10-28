9,052 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HALO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. 14,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,294. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.