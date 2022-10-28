Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

UPS opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

