Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 1,394,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,687,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

