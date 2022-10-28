American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

AAT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,171. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

