American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

