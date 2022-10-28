AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases Dividend to $4.31 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 4.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,498. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.