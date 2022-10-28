Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

