Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of ACGL stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $56.92. 414,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,123. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.
In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
