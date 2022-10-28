Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $97.22 million and $1.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00090232 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00065793 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014949 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025557 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
