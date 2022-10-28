Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

