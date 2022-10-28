Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

