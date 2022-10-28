Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 3,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 10.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.