Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 3,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 10.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.