Asio Capital LLC Acquires 200 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 45,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,305. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

