Asio Capital LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Arhaus worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus Stock Performance

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARHS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

