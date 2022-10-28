Asio Capital LLC Purchases 495 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,803. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

