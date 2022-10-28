AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 7.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.35. 1,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 976,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

