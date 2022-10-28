Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.44.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.09. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $78,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.