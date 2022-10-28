Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.09. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $78,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.