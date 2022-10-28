Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.70-$9.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.70-9.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. 3,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,431. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

