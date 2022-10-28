BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $23.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,718.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 198.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 155.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 531,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 323,569 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

