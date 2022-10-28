Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 8,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 572,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $5,206,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

