BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.93

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 174302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.