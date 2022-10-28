BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

BMRN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 52,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 499,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

