Bitcicoin Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $1.05 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

