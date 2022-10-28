BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 36,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,650. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,773,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,638,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

