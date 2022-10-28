Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.45. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 5,579 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

