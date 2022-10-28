Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.79

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 3327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Cadre Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -118.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

