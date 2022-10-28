CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Sells $31,650.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $73,154.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

About CareCloud

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

