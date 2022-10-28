Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,660 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 15.5% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.5 %

MQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 22,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,470. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

