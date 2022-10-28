Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ED traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

