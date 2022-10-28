Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

