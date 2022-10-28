CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 79.0% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance
CFFEW remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFEW)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.