CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 79.0% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFEW remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

