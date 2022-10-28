Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,743. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

