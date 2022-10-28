Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance
Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,743. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Featured Articles
