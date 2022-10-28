China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 31,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,004. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. On average, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

