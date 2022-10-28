China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Up 1.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 10,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

