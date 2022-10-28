Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 33,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,764,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

