Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.84. 13,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $285,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

