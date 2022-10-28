Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.
Clene Stock Up 1.0 %
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.