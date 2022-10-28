Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Clene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,184. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.