Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 23.4 %

NASDAQ CDAQW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 13,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.